What will the pandemic-altered NFL Draft look like in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since the NFL decided to take their player draft on the road and set up shop in rotating venues of NFL cities it has been Nashville who pretty much set the standard for putting on the best draft show.
Over 100,000 people jammed Lower Broadway in the city spilling out from the restaurants and honky tonks into the streets in what was an epic celebration of the NFL.
It’s exactly what the NFL wanted but it all changed last year as the draft road show moved to Las Vegas and during the height of the pandemic the draft became a virtual event.
And now it’s Cleveland’s turn and 11 weeks away from the draft it is still unclear what the draft will look like as it plays out in and around the area around the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and FirstEnergy Stadium.
“The reality during the pandemic is having people elbow to elbow and shoulder to shoulder with a 100,000 or more people at one time isn’t in the cards,” said David Gilbert the CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland.
But Cleveland will still be able to put on a great show, Gilbert believes, largely due to the massive footprint of the event.
“There is still room for a large live event that can be socially distant and can still be safe for people and still provide a lot of the experience of Nashville did,” he said.
Much will depend on what the state of Ohio approves for the event.
The state has kept a pretty firm grip on the number of people allowed at outdoor sporting events but there is hope, as the vaccination process continues, that there will be room to increase the number of people permitted to attend.
“The NFL executed Super Bowl LV with strong COVID safety protocols in place, including social distancing and face coverings at all on-site events. The NFL is in constant communication with the Host Committee, City and state officials, NFL doctors and the CDC.” The league said as part of a statement in response to a question from 19 News. “We will incorporate learnings from the previous season and the Super Bowl into our Draft plans.”
