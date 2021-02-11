Akron man to spend 2 decades behind bars for kidnap, rape, burglary

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the community is safer after an Akron man was sentenced with prison time.
Craig Stubbs, 34, pled guilty on Jan. 6 to burglary, rape, kidnapping, escape and abduction.
His sentence is 18 to 22 years behind bars.
Stubbs was charged with burglary in Aug. of 2019 and released on bond later that month, according to a release. He was on home detention with GPS monitoring.
In October of 2019, Stubbs cut his GPS monitor, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Stubbs returned to the home he was accused of burglarizing, according to a press release.
Three teen girls were trapped in the home with Stubbs, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Stubbs raped one of the teen girls, according to a press release. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Stubbs knew the girl.
There was a standoff between Stubbs and Akron Police when officers arrived.
One of the teens escaped amid the standoff, according to a press release.
Officers rescued the other girls after Stubbs barricaded himself inside a room, the release said.
Stubbs is now a Tier III sex offender. He will register with a local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life upon his release from jail, according to a release.
