Akron public school students will return to in-person learning in March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools have been empty for nearly a year, but that’ll be changing pretty soon.
Superintendent David James announced this in his last state of the schools address.
“Tomorrow and Saturday we will administer the first doses to the remaining employees who requested the vaccine,” said James. “And after the second doses are administered in three weeks, we’ll be back to in-person school there after.”
Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade will return to school on March 15th.
Students in grades 3rd to 12th will be back on March 22nd.
“We also have a survey out so parents can select whether they want their children to remain remote or attend in person,” James added.
James laid out what the new normal will be like for students who are returning to the classrooms.
“Children will have to wear a mask when they come into the building... the way they will go into the building and come out of the building has been changed,” said James.
James will retire after 13 years as Akron Schools superintendent.
He says this was definitely an interesting way to end his career.
“I’ve lived through the Ebola scare of 2014... H1N1, tuberculosis, foot and mouth disease... but nothing like this where the entire district shut down and we had to make the switch to virtual learning.”
