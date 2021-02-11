Bars and restaurants looking forward to resuming regular hours as the curfew is lifted in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine has cancelled what became a two-and-a-half month statewide curfew that significantly cut into the bar and restaurant business but - the governor claims - helped make significant strides in the battle against the coronavirus.
The governor lifted the curfew and allowed bars and restaurants to return to hours they enjoyed before the pandemic, citing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Mullarkey’s in downtown Willoughby has struggled, but remained open despite losing about 40 percent of their business, said owner John Bauers.
“It’s a big deal for us. It’s been such a long time that we’ve been working with this cutback hours,” Bauers said. “It will be a great feeling to do our full business.”
Down the street at Nora’s Public House co-owner Seamus Coyne said they will continue to follow strict social distancing and mask policies, but they are thrilled that they will be able to resume normal hours.
“There’s a nervous excitement with everyone,” Coyne said. “We’re all excited to open until 2:30 a.m., but it’s all on us, so as long as we do a good job social distancing and still wearing our masks.”
Across the street at the Hook and Hoof owner Hunter Toth said he has sensed since January that people seemed more willing to get out and safely dine at his restaurant.
The restaurant has plastic barriers between all of the tables, and those barriers have been used to section of spaces at the bar.
Those restrictions will remain in place as Toth says he believes customers have come to value restaurants that provide a safe atmosphere.
“Getting those hours back is going to be a tremendous for the whole town,” Toth said. “For us personally, it’s been like the Twilight Zone for a year almost. I can’t really remember it. We’re looking forward to it.”
