Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff: Nuggets “sent a clear message... there was an intent to embarrass us”

Bickerstaff on blowout loss
By Chris Dellecese | February 11, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 3:01 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs were crushed 133-95 in Denver Wednesday night, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff thought the Nuggets enjoyed the win a little too much.

Paul Millsap scored 22 points, leading 6 Nuggets in double figures.

Denver burst out of the gate with a 34-17 first quarter and never looked back, shooting 60% from the floor for the game.

The loss drops Cleveland to 0-2 on the West Coast trip, with games still to come at Portland, Los Angeles (Clippers) and Golden State.

