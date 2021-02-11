Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff: Nuggets “sent a clear message... there was an intent to embarrass us”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs were crushed 133-95 in Denver Wednesday night, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff thought the Nuggets enjoyed the win a little too much.
Paul Millsap scored 22 points, leading 6 Nuggets in double figures.
Denver burst out of the gate with a 34-17 first quarter and never looked back, shooting 60% from the floor for the game.
The loss drops Cleveland to 0-2 on the West Coast trip, with games still to come at Portland, Los Angeles (Clippers) and Golden State.
