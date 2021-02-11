City of Cleveland selects consultant for West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Change is headed to the West Side Market as the city of Cleveland pledges to invest $5 million on upgrades in 2021.
Cleveland announced on Wednesday that David K. O’Neil was selected as the consultant to review market operations.
O’Neil is an internationally known expert in the development of public markets and their local economies, according to a press release.
The city said he’s consulted for more than 200 markets in locations including Detroit, Boston, Melbourne, Australia and Moscow.
In addition to guidance from a consultant, the city is working toward new vendor booths and food prep locations.
A $70,000 vendor booth prototype will be unveiled in late-Feb., according to a press release.
Other planned upgrades include an arcade door replacement, electrical work and clock tower repairs.
