Cleveland police ask for public’s help IDing car break-in suspect

Cleveland police ask for public’s help IDing car break-in suspect
Cleveland police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they suspect of breaking into a vehicle on Feb. 10, 2021. (Source: Cleveland police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | February 11, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 3:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they broke into a car in Ohio City.

The break-in occurred on Wednesday shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 25th Street, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook post.

The suspect spent a half an hour inside the car damaging the ignition but was unable to get it started.

Cleveland police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Nan at vnan@clevelandohio.gov or Officer Thompson at ethompson@clevelandohio.gov or call 216-327-5173.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.