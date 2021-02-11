Cleveland police ask for public’s help IDing car break-in suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they broke into a car in Ohio City.
The break-in occurred on Wednesday shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 25th Street, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook post.
The suspect spent a half an hour inside the car damaging the ignition but was unable to get it started.
Cleveland police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Nan at vnan@clevelandohio.gov or Officer Thompson at ethompson@clevelandohio.gov or call 216-327-5173.
