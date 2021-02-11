Cleveland woman sentenced for assaulting, trying to murder her young son multiple times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who pleaded guilty to multiple crimes for beating and trying to kill her son will be sentenced on Thursday.
Dazshea Watkins is scheduled to face a Cuyahoga County judge at 1 p.m.
According to prosecutors, the 27-year-old tried to drown her then-6-year-old boy in a bathtub in 2019, smother him with a pillow, and beat him in the head with a broom.
The incidents of abuse took place between April and August 2019 at her Cleveland-area home.
Watkins was arrested in September 2019 and pleaded guilty in January 2021 to multiple charges, including felonious assault, attempted murder, kidnapping, endangering children, pandering obscenity involving a minor, and domestic violence.
This story will be updated.
