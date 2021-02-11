Cleveland woman sentenced for assaulting, trying to murder her young son multiple times

Dazshea Watkins (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Chris Anderson | February 11, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 1:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who pleaded guilty to multiple crimes for beating and trying to kill her son will be sentenced on Thursday.

Dazshea Watkins is scheduled to face a Cuyahoga County judge at 1 p.m.

According to prosecutors, the 27-year-old tried to drown her then-6-year-old boy in a bathtub in 2019, smother him with a pillow, and beat him in the head with a broom.

The incidents of abuse took place between April and August 2019 at her Cleveland-area home.

Watkins was arrested in September 2019 and pleaded guilty in January 2021 to multiple charges, including felonious assault, attempted murder, kidnapping, endangering children, pandering obscenity involving a minor, and domestic violence.

