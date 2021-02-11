COVID-19 causing financial pain for many landlords

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re a renter state laws protect you from eviction in Ohio as we all fight through this pandemic. But that’s not necessarily so for landlords, who have also been affected by the pandemic.
“It affected by business,” said landlord Monique Moore, who is facing foreclosure on a rental property. “Number 1: in terms of being able to collect rent. If people are not employed that means that can’t pay.”
Moore isn’t asking or begging for a hand out. However this single mother of two just wants to even the playing field for landlords.
Cuyahoga County says she owes more than $1400 in late mortgage payments; along with additional back taxes.
The balance is currently just $700. Moore is trying to pay it off, but she thinks the county needs to remember that as renters get a reprieve on their rent, landlords need to get a break too.
She owns several properties throughout Cleveland and is frustrated by all the money problems COVID-19 is causing. One of properties she owns is a condominium just a blocks away from Shaker Square.
Moore has been engaged in a legal battle with the county on a foreclosure matter.
She says it’s unfair to her and that the pandemic has made it even worse.
“COVID-19 has been a devastating financial outcome for small businesses and am one of them,” she said. “You can see, because I am being forced to pay something that I don’t owe.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.