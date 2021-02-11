‘Don’t forget us’: Cleveland restaurants call for federal relief as pandemic pains worsen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video produced by Cleveland restaurants comes as local calls for federal relief grow louder.
The video features many who shape Cleveland’s restaurant community. It is a plea for Congress to pass restaurant relief.
As the video plays, the screen flashes through restaurant employees, each sporting a short message on a sign.
Tags include: “Help us.” “Don’t Forget Us.” “Family Owned.”
Some only say the name of the business and the employee’s position.
Salt took to social media with the call for action.
More than a dozen local restaurants came together to release this message.
