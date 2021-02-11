Fatal overdose in Geauga County leads to federal drug charges for suspected dealers in Euclid

Drug evidence in Euclid (Source: Euclid police)
By Chris Anderson | February 11, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 10:42 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators tracked down suspected drug dealers in Euclid who are believed to be linked to a fatal overdose in Geauga County.

The Euclid Police Department said the investigation started after a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Geauga County.

Police were able to identify the suspected drug dealer tied to the deadly overdose.

A search was conducted at the suspected dealer’s Euclid-area home where investigators discovered a handgun with an extended magazine, a bag of suspected fentanyl pills, and other drug trafficking evidence, according to police.

Euclid police said suspects were arrested and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.

