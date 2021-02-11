Gov. DeWine drops Ohio’s statewide curfew after COVID-19 hospitalization data improves

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday that the statewide curfew has expired and is no longer in effect.
He made the announcement during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing.
The governor previously said that if Ohio met a certain threshold, the overnight curfew, which has been in place since mid-November 2020, could be pushed back to a later start time or even lifted completely.
The curfew was first introduced to limit person-to-person contacts.
Retail stores were ordered to close under the curfew, while restaurants could have remained open after 10 p.m. for delivery and takeout services only. Unnecessary and non-essential travel is prohibited.
Gov. DeWine did not rule out the possibility of re-introducing a curfew if case and hospitalization numbers worsen in Ohio.
