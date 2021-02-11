Grocery workers feel left behind: ‘How long do we have to wait for the vaccine?’

There are many worthy groups and many high priority groups. Unfortunately, the state is receiving limited amounts of vaccine. It is a scarce resource. The Governor has made clear that his goals for Phases 1A and 1B are to protect healthcare workers, to save as many lives as possible and to get children back in the classroom. Vaccinating healthcare workers helps lessen the burden on our healthcare system. Eighty-seven percent of deaths in Ohio from COVID-19 are in people 65 and older. Phases 1A and 1B do not include grocery and meatpacking workers, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be included in other vaccination priority groups. We expect Phase 1B to take several months, but discussions will begin shortly on who will be prioritized next. Until we get more vaccine, we don’t have a timeframe of when the next phase will begin.