Hundreds line up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Columbia Station
By Julia Bingel | February 11, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 1:41 PM

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A large number of people showed up at the fire department in Columbia Station to receive their COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

This took place at the station on Royalton Road.

Traffic was a mess for a short while in the morning on Royalton Road and health officials said it was because people were coming before their scheduled appointments.

According to health officials, everyone had to pre-register with the Lorain County Public Health Department and were given a time to show up.

A total of 1,000 people are scheduled to be vaccinated at the fire station Thursday.

They all received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccination.

