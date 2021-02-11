Hundreds line up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Columbia Station

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A large number of people showed up at the fire department in Columbia Station to receive their COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
This took place at the station on Royalton Road.
Traffic was a mess for a short while in the morning on Royalton Road and health officials said it was because people were coming before their scheduled appointments.
According to health officials, everyone had to pre-register with the Lorain County Public Health Department and were given a time to show up.
A total of 1,000 people are scheduled to be vaccinated at the fire station Thursday.
They all received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccination.
