Man dies after being shot at gas station on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died from his injuries after being shot at a gas station on the city’s West side Wednesday afternoon.
Cleveland police officers responded to the Gas USA in the 6500 block of Denison Avenue around 2 p.m.
EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Angel Amaldo Ayala Heredia of Cleveland.
After the shooting, two male suspects fled the scene in a dark colored car, said police.
Police said there are no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
