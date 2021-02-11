Officials identify 40-year-old man killed in Woodstock Avenue shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon man died last week after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a Woodstock Avenue shooting.
Officials said Hardip Purewal died due to injuries sustained in the incident. He was 40.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 near the Fairmount Reservoir.
Someone called police after finding Purewal in the street, according to an official statement.
There were no suspects as of last week.
Cleveland Police continue investigating.
Call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5464 with information about this shooting. Give an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
