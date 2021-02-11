Man wanted by East Cleveland Police for homicide

By Rachel Vadaj | February 10, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 10:45 PM

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Detective Bureau is urging the community to come forward and identify the man from a homicide.

Police said it happened at 14000 Terrace Road on Tuesday.

East Cleveland Police shared the following photo of the suspect:

Call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. if you recognize him or have any information on this homicide.

Police said information that leads to a conviction of this crime is eligible for a reward.

