Man wanted by East Cleveland Police for homicide

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Detective Bureau is urging the community to come forward and identify the man from a homicide.
Police said it happened at 14000 Terrace Road on Tuesday.
East Cleveland Police shared the following photo of the suspect:
Call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. if you recognize him or have any information on this homicide.
Police said information that leads to a conviction of this crime is eligible for a reward.
