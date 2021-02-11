5 new deaths; toddler among 59 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that there were five new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 230 citywide.
There were 108 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 24,327 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 3-year-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
On Wednesday, Ohio reported an increase of 63 COVID-19 deaths and 3,281 new cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.
As of Feb. 10, there are 803,885 confirmed cases and 10,522 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 27.26 million cases and 470,600 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
