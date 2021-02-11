Northeast Ohio restaurants, bars excited for possibility that Gov. DeWine lifts curfew

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Staying open late is a key to survival for Kensington Pub on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.
“Fifty percent of our business is late night, 10 until 2:30 in the morning,” says Brad Poe, Kensington owner.
Kensington kept their kitchen open until 2 a.m., seven days a week, catering to other restaurant workers and a late crowd.
But in November, the governor put a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in effect before then rolling it back an hour to 11 p.m. in January.
Now, it could disappear.
“It’s critical for our business,” says Poe. “It’s been really difficult to be working with basically 50% of the time we’re allowed to be open, which has cut our revenues in half. So, when he cuts the curfew, it’s going to mean everything to us.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine pledged to lift the curfew if COVID hospitalization fall below 2500 and stay there for a week. The numbers dipped below that number on February 2nd and stayed there, now at 1922.
But lifting the curfew isn’t the only solution. Salt Restaurant put together an Instagram video with restaurant owners, chefs, and employees holding up “Help Me” signs, asking congress to pass a relief act to help restaurants. Zhug owner Doug Katz participated.
“This year more than even last year will be harder,” says Katz, now operating a take-out only business out of the Cedar-Fairmount location. “There’s still at least another twelve months to eighteen month out there that are just sort of unknown.”
The Ohio Restaurant Association estimates business is down as much as 70% with longer hours a first step toward building business back.
“Finally, being able to get back to business as usual,” says Poe.
Kensington says they’ve survived smaller crowds with skeleton crews and doing takeout.
