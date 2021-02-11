Northeast Ohio Weather: It’s still cold; temperatures in the 20s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Extended cold spell continues. The system snow from last night has moved out. We have drier air working in from the north. I will be monitoring satellite trends to see if we have to make adjustments to the sky condition. I do think we will see at least a little sunshine from time to time. High temperatures will generally be in the lower to middle 20s. There will be a bit more wind out of the north at 5-15 mph. This will drop the wind chill into the single digits to around 10 degrees at times. Clouds expected to fill in again tonight. I kept it dry. Temperatures drop into the teens by early tomorrow morning.