Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread snow returns on Saturday, cold in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a cold and quiet start to the day, clouds have thickened up out there.
It may look like it’s about to snow, but we do not expect any additional snow today or tonight, outside of, perhaps, a few flurries.
Temperatures will slowly fall into the mid teens by tomorrow morning, making for another bitterly cold start to the day Friday.
Tomorrow will be pretty quiet, too.
Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 20s.
A few flurries will be flying around from time to time, especially in the morning.
Our next weather maker will arrive on Saturday morning, as a trough of low pressure moves east through the Great Lakes.
Generally, we’re expecting a widespread one to three inches of new snowfall accumulation with this system.
A few spots may see up to four inches, but those will be few and far between.
This system will move away very quickly, and the second half of the weekend will be dry, albeit very cold.
Highs on Sunday will only top out in the upper teens.
