Ohio Department of Health says up to 4,000 COVID-19 related-deaths went unreported on state’s dashboard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health announced on Wednesday that as many as 4,000 COVID-19 deaths may not have not been reported through the state’s reporting system.
ODH said those deaths will be added to the state’s death count next week.
“Process issues affecting the reconciliation and reporting of these deaths began in October. The largest number of deaths were from November and December. Although being reported this week, the deaths will reflect the appropriate date of death on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard,” ODH said.
ODH said it will continue to work with the Auditor of State’s office, which has audited COVID-19 data since September.
The unreported COVID-19 deaths was discovered by the Ohio Department of Health during a routine employee training, according to ODH.
ODH warned that As these deaths are added to the counts, the daily reported death counts will be high for a two to three-day period as this week’s unreported deaths are added to the counts.
The normal reporting process will resume after this increase.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.