Parma police arrest 3 teens found with stolen car

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three juveniles were arrested inside a stolen car, after they got stuck in the snow.
Parma police said an officer spotted the stuck vehicle just after 2 a.m. on Jourden Avenue.
When the officer approached the car, at least one teen took off running.
He was later found hiding in a nearby garage.
The officer determined the vehicle was stolen from Bedford last December.
All three teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, are now charged with receiving stolen property.
