Police: Shots fired into Mansfield home, resident charged

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man is in jail following a Wednesday night shooting incident in Mansfield.
LeBron Tiggs told authorities he shot at a car after someone in that car fired a gun in the direction of his home, Mansfield Police said.
This incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Newman Street.
A 911 caller told dispatch they saw a car speed away after hearing gunfire in the area, according to a release.
Police said Tiggs was charged with a felony, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. He is in Richland County Jail.
Police learned a 16-year-old boy went to Ohio Health Mansfield with a non-life threatening gunshot wound shortly after the shots were fired.
Investigation into the teen’s involvement is ongoing, according to a release.
Call Mansfield Police Department Det. Richard Clapp at (419) 755-9470 with tips.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.