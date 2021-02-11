Rare blue lobster once destined for the dinner plate to make debut at Akron Zoo this weekend

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo is ready to introduce the world to a very special lobster.
Clawdia, a rare blue lobster, was given a second chance at life this summer when Red Lobster employees at the Cuyahoga Falls location spotted her unique shell and contacted an aquarium.
The Akron Zoo said blue lobsters are very rare, occurring one in every 2 million.
Now that she’s saved from the dinner plate and finished her quarantine period, Clawdia is ready to meet her fans.
Visit Clawdia at from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Akron Zoo.
Clawdia has molted, or shed her exoskeleton, since her rescue. Her shell, once blue in color, is now blue, green, orange and yellow.
Clawdia lives in a life of luxury at the Komodo Kingdom building in Akron Zoo.
