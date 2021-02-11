2 residents, 2 firefighters injured in Brunswick house fire

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two residents were trapped inside a burning home Wednesday evening.
Brunswick firefighters were called out to the home in the 3900 block of Miner Drive just before 10 p.m.
When they arrived, a large amount of fire and smoke was coming from the first floor.
Two firefighters were injured rescuing the trapped residents.
All are expected to make full recoveries.
Firefighters added there were no working smoke detectors in the house.
Hinckley, Brunswick Hills Township, Valley City, Strongsville and North Royalton firefighters also responded to the scene.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
