Richland County deputy taken to hospital after cruiser overturns in crash

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richland County deputy was taken to the hospital after his cruiser overturned in a crash while responding to a call for service in emergency status, according to Lt. Ivy.
Lt. Ivy said the crash happened at Ganges Five Point Road in the area of Ganges East Road in Blooming Grove Township around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Dep. Scott Davis was passing other traffic at the scene when a silver 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 66-year-old Shelby man was making a left turn onto a private driveway, Lt. Ivy said.
Lt. Ivy said Dep. Davis took “evasive action to avoid contact” and went off the right side of the road in a 2018 Ford Taurus, hitting a rock and a mailbox before overturning.
Shiloh Fire and EMS took Deputy Davis to the Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Ivy.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Shiloh Fire and EMS, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and Shelly Smith Towing assisted at the scene.
The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate this two-car crash.
