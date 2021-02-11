Salt truck driver indicted in police chase, spraying salt on officers

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver in a city of Cincinnati salt truck was indicted this week on two counts of aggravated menacing after Reading police said he led them on a chase and spraying salt on officers and a cruiser.
Omar Armstrong of College Hill, 36, is scheduled to return to court March 18.
He pleaded not guilty following his arrest early Jan. 29.
Reading police initially charged him with attempted aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with police, reckless operation and traffic offenses.
According to court records, a Reading officer saw a city of Cincinnati salt truck approach at a high rate of speed as police conducted a traffic stop along Reading Road near Sunnybrook Drive late Jan. 28.
The 2016 Freightliner truck nearly struck an officer and then threw salt on police and the prisoner they were taking into custody, Reading police wrote in a sworn statement filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
Police tried to pull the salt truck over on Reading Road and Summit Avenue, but the driver looked back, raised the bed of the truck and turned on the spreader, dumping salt that covered the cruiser, court records state.
The salt truck then fled onto northbound Interstate 75 to the eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, according to police.
The chase ended when Springfield Township police halted the salt truck after it exited the highway and fled onto Reading Road to Winton Road to Oakfield.
When Armstrong made his initial court appearance last month, his lawyer said he was just doing his job, there was no intent to hurt anyone and claims that he nearly hit officers were exaggerated.
She also said he didn’t know police were pursuing him and pulled over when a supervisor contacted him.
