Sandusky fire fighter falls through ice on Lake Erie while searching for missing dog

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Erie County first responders are reminding people to stay off frozen lakes and ponds after a Sandusky fire fighter fell through the ice on Lake Erie while looking for a missing dog.
The fall occurred Wednesday after three fire fighters searched the ice near the Sandusky Sailing Club in Sandusky for a dog that had been reported missing, according to a Erie County Scanner Uncensored Facebook post.
A brief video of the fall is posted to the Erie County Scanner Uncensored Facebook page, which documents police, fire, and EMS activity in Erie County. The video is visible by visiting their page, but it can not be embedded here because of the post’s settings.
In the video, three fire fighters are walking on the ice that formed along the Lake Erie shore.
The video ends after one of the fire fighters suddenly falls through the ice up to his or her chest.
“WARNING...DO NOT GO OUT ON THE ICE!!!,” the post says. “This is video of a Sandusky firefighter falling through the ice just moments ago as they searched the frozen bay for a missing dog! DO NOT RISK YOUR LIFE!!!”
The post does not include information about what happened after the fire fighter fell through the ice. But the page includes an earlier post that describes the search for the dog.
The person narrating that video says that they fire fighters are roped together for safety in case one falls through the ice.
Fire fighters do not appear to have found the dog.
