Summit County prosecutor opposes parole board’s recommendation of release for man convicted in child’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County prosecutor is expressing strong opposition to a recommendation from the Ohio Parole Board regarding the prison sentence and potential release for a man convicted in a child’s death.
Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said 68-year-old Wayne Doyle is scheduled to face the Ohio Parole Board during a Feb. 17 hearing.
Doyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the deadly beating of his then-girlfriend’s 7-year-old son in April 1987. Summit County court records show he was initially found guilty on charges that include involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and two counts of felonious assault.
The beating was so severe that the boy’s intestine ruptured and he suffered several broken bones, according to the county prosecutor. The boy died nearly 20 hours after the assault.
According to Walsh, the Ohio Parole Board is recommending Doyle’s release from prison.
Doyle’s original release date is scheduled in April 2027.
“We believe Doyle should serve every day of his prison sentence,” Walsh wrote on Facebook.
Walsh is asking anybody who opposes Doyle’s potential release to contact the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections parole board.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.