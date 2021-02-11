Summit County Sheriff: 17 people arrested for trying to buy sex online

By Stephanie Czekalinski | February 11, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 2:09 PM

SUMMIT AND PORTAGE COUNTIES, Ohio (WOIO) - Seventeen people were arrested after answering an on-line advertisement offering sex in exchange for cash.

The arrests were the result of a recent investigation into human trafficking in Summit and Portage counties, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Several possible victims of human trafficking were encountered during the operation, according to the media release. These victims were offered services from the Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Akron Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Prosecutor’s Office and the Summit County Human Trafficking Force participated in the operation, the press release said.

Authorities expect further charges and arrests as the investigation continues and results of drug tests are available.

The release also included this message from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office:

“To the all the men and women who responded to the sexual service advertisements and were not apprehended during this operation, we know who you are.”

Michael Magoline, 53, Akron, soliciting (M-3)

Matthew Beachy, 37, Shreve, soliciting (M-3)

Carlos Carabello, 37, Brunswick, soliciting (M-3)

Daniel Manweiler, 54, Fairlawn, soliciting (M-3)

Domingo Fontanez Jr., 42, Akron, soliciting (M-3)

Raymond Ryland, 62, Wadsworth, soliciting (M-3)

Ken Swope, 56, Akron, soliciting (M-3)

Ronald Kaiser, 52, Warren, soliciting (M-3)

Benny Brown, 54, Newton Falls, soliciting (M-3)

Amanda Blanc, 38, Canton, soliciting (M-3)

Domonique Powell, 38, Akron, soliciting (M-3)

Timothy Durham, 25, Akron, possession of Drugs (F5), soliciting (M-3), warrant arrest: Robbery

James McCarroll, 41, Ravenna, resisting arrest (M-2) & soliciting (M-3)

Rayshawn Hill, 29, Akron, warrant arrest: failure comply & domestic violence

Carl Walker, 39, Cleveland, warrant arrest receiving stolen property

Seth Mellie, 33, Canton, promoting prostitution (F-4)

Doyle Smith (not pictured), 41, Lexington, Kentucky, soliciting (M-3)

