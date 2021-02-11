Temperatures remain low with single digit chills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of us will awake to a light dusting of snow Thursday morning, but it shouldn’t impact your commute.
Jeff said the cold is not leaving anytime soon.
We’re looking at a week or more of below freezing highs. Today, high temperatures will be in the lower to middle 20s.
Brisk winds will leave the air feeling like temps are below 10 degrees.
Jon alerted us to a few sporadic crashes this morning, but most were quickly cleared. He’ll be the first to let you know if there are detours or delays.
Leave extra time to clear frost.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.