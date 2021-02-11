Thief caught on camera breaking into 2 Cleveland bars, rips jukebox off the wall and steals it

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland bars were broken into on the same night by the same crook.
The thief was caught on camera. After stealing everything he could from Memphis Tavern, he ran out the back door. He spotted a surveillance camera and tried to rip it out, and that’s when it got a perfect view of his face.
Early Monday morning, that man broke into two bars on Memphis Avenue.
“It’s a trying time for everyone,” said Tommy Walsh, Manager at Dina’s Pizza & Pub. “This guy’s out here breaking out to our livelihood, taking things. I wish he would’ve taken an application on the way out.”
His first victim was Dina’s Pizza and Pub.
“We had somebody pry open our back driver door just right behind our oven, and they walked throughout the restaurant, tried taking a few registers, but then they came and tried to get out the jukebox,” said Walsh. “They weren’t successful with any of it.”
That failed attempt did not discourage the crook; instead, he went down the road to Memphis Tavern. The owner says it’s the fourth time in the past three years that his bar was burglarized.
“He perfectly put a hole in the window, a square hole in the window and neatly put it to the side he didn’t even let it drop to break, and he crawled in through the window,” said the owner of Memphis Tavern, who did not want to be identified.
There the crook emptied the cash register and tried to pry the jukebox open. When he couldn’t, he rips the entire thing off the wall and drags it out of the bar.
“That’s crazy,” the owner said. “I noticed the jukebox was gone. I said, ‘Oh my God!’”
The crook got away with about $3,500 from Memphis Tavern. Both small businesses say they are just disappointed someone would steal from them at a time when the pandemic has them struggling to make ends meet.
“You know. it hurts,” said Walsh. “I mean, like I said earlier, we struggle trying to find somebody to come to work every day. Our business is already down, and we’re fortunate to have the carry out that we do and our dining room; it scares our employees knowing that he was in there.”
“I keep praying that this COVID stuff goes over and I’m still open because it’s getting really, really close to closing me up, and this doesn’t help at all,” the owner of Memphis Tavern said. “Put these people away for a little bit and teach them how to work or do something so they can stop this nonsense of taking other people’s stuff.
If you recognize the man in these surveillance videos, contact the second district police.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.