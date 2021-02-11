Troopers bust Cleveland man with $45,000 of suspected fentanyl pills, 3 guns during Richland County traffic stop

Troopers bust Cleveland man with $45,000 of suspected fentanyl pills, 3 guns during Richland County traffic stop
By Avery Williams | February 11, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 12:11 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man faces 18 years in prison after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers reportedly found $45,000 of suspected fentanyl pills and three guns in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Troopers attempted to pull over Rafael Martinez, 38, on Interstate 71 in Richland County for following a vehicle too closely, according to a release.

But Martinez didn’t stop, OSHP said.

Troopers chased his car a short distance before a single-vehicle crash, OSHP said.

Authorities found the pills on the rear floorboard and the weapons, a hand gun and two AR-15 pistols, in a large portable speaker box, according to a release.

This incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Martinez is in custody at Richland County Jail.

He’s charged with weapons under disability, possession of drugs and failure to comply, according to a release.

He faces 18 years in prison and a $45,000 fine if convicted.

