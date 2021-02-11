Two women attacked inside gas station then shot at as suspects chased them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women inside a Marathon Gas Station at 55th and Fleet Ave in Slavic Village were attacked Sunday morning after they exchanged of words with a couple.
Beer, glass, food, and other items were thrown as the women were pummeled, kicked, and thrown to the ground.
One woman, who does not want to be identified on camera says the women attacked are her daughter and a friend. She believes the young women were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“That’s what makes it scarier, the scary part. It shook us,” she said.
But she says, it didn’t end there. After the brutal attack inside, as the women were leaving, the attackers returned and followed their car, shooting at the women as they tried to get away.
Cell phone video shows the moments after their car crashed.
No one has been arrested and the mother wants answers.
“Surprisingly, physically they’re okay but not mentally or emotionally... My daughter has left the town,” she said. “I’m hoping that they get them off the streets because what do you do as a mother if you see them out, like what do you do?”
Call Cleveland police if you know something.
