US Marshals arrest 2 homicide suspects just blocks away from each other in Cleveland on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The US Marshals confirmed members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two homicide suspects on Wednesday just blocks away from each other in Cleveland.
According to the U.S. Marshals, 23-year-old Dea’Quan Burks was arrested in the 3300 block of Walton Avenue early in the morning as the suspect in the death of a 24-year-old man.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the backyard of a home in the 8400 block of Clark Avenue on Memorial Day, the U.S. Marshals said.
The U.S. Marshals said he died in the hospital the next day.
The NOVFTF then arrested 33-year-old Jose Luis Perez-Galan in the afternoon with an arrest warrant issued in August after being wanted by Puerto Rico authorities for homicide, according to the U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals said its fugitive task force in Puerto Rico sent information to the NOVFTF earlier this week regarding Perez-Galan hiding out in Ohio.
His location was narrowed down to a home in the 3100 block of West 40th Street and arrested there without incident by the task force, the U.S. Marshals said.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Perez-Galan will remain in the Cuyahoga County Jail until he can be returned to Puerto Rico.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “Today, one homicide suspect was arrested only a few blocks from the scene of the crime and another, thousands of miles from the crime scene. It goes to show that no matter how far or how long you run, The U.S. Marshals Service will find you.”
Anyone with information about any wanted fugitive can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) send a web tip at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
Reward money is available and tipsters can stay anonymous.
