Warren Police, community members save victim from burning car after crash (Source: Warren Police Department)
By Avery Williams | February 11, 2021 at 5:14 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 5:14 AM

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A brave rescue by Warren Police Department and good Samaritans will allow one victim to live another day.

Officers rescued a car crash victim on Wednesday after their vehicle burst into flames, according to a Warren Police Department Facebook post.

The crash occurred near North-Mar Church on East Market Street, the post said.

A small crowd gathered shortly after the accident. Witnesses told an officer the victim was unresponsive due to a medical emergency, the post said.

Officer Weber of Warren Police Department managed to open the victim’s rear passenger door and enter the car.

“While Officer Weber was inside the vehicle, the vehicle caught fire, sending flames shooting out of the rear passenger door, forcing Officer Weber to jump out of the vehicle and harms’ way,” authorities wrote in the Facebook post.

Officer Weber and community members on scene rescued the victim shortly after the fire broke out.

Watch the rescue below.

On February 10, 2021, Officer Weber with the Warren City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash in front of North-Mar Church located on East Market Street in Warren, OH. Once on scene, Officer Weber gained information from community members, whom were already present, that the driver was unresponsive due to a medical emergency. Officer Weber, with the assistance of those community members, was able to gain access into the vehicle through a rear passenger door. While Officer Weber was inside the vehicle, the vehicle caught fire, sending flames shooting out of the rear passenger door, forcing Officer Weber to jump out of the vehicle and harms’ way. During this time, the front door was opened allowing Officer Weber and those community members access to the driver. Ultimately, the driver was pulled from the vehicle to safety. We would like to take this time to thank Officer Weber for his bravery and heroism during this potentially life-threatening situation. The Warren Police Department would also like to thank the brave community members for the help they provided Officer Weber and the driver whose life was saved.

Posted by Warren Police Department, Warren, Ohio on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

