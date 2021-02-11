Warren Police, community members save victim from burning car after crash

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A brave rescue by Warren Police Department and good Samaritans will allow one victim to live another day.
Officers rescued a car crash victim on Wednesday after their vehicle burst into flames, according to a Warren Police Department Facebook post.
The crash occurred near North-Mar Church on East Market Street, the post said.
A small crowd gathered shortly after the accident. Witnesses told an officer the victim was unresponsive due to a medical emergency, the post said.
Officer Weber of Warren Police Department managed to open the victim’s rear passenger door and enter the car.
“While Officer Weber was inside the vehicle, the vehicle caught fire, sending flames shooting out of the rear passenger door, forcing Officer Weber to jump out of the vehicle and harms’ way,” authorities wrote in the Facebook post.
Officer Weber and community members on scene rescued the victim shortly after the fire broke out.
Watch the rescue below.
