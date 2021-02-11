Warren Police, community members save victim from burning car after crash

On February 10, 2021, Officer Weber with the Warren City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash in front of North-Mar Church located on East Market Street in Warren, OH. Once on scene, Officer Weber gained information from community members, whom were already present, that the driver was unresponsive due to a medical emergency. Officer Weber, with the assistance of those community members, was able to gain access into the vehicle through a rear passenger door. While Officer Weber was inside the vehicle, the vehicle caught fire, sending flames shooting out of the rear passenger door, forcing Officer Weber to jump out of the vehicle and harms’ way. During this time, the front door was opened allowing Officer Weber and those community members access to the driver. Ultimately, the driver was pulled from the vehicle to safety. We would like to take this time to thank Officer Weber for his bravery and heroism during this potentially life-threatening situation. The Warren Police Department would also like to thank the brave community members for the help they provided Officer Weber and the driver whose life was saved.