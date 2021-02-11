721 Ohio COVID-19 deaths included in Thursday’s totals due to previous underreporting problem

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health reported 12,577 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 931,437 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 2,806 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 721 new deaths were included in Thursday’s totals, but 650 of them date back to a previous underreporting problem.