721 Ohio COVID-19 deaths included in Thursday’s totals due to previous underreporting problem

Covid-19 vaccines in Ohio surpass total cases. (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | February 11, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 3:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health reported 12,577 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 931,437 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest in the state’s curfew and vaccine rollout strategy.

The 24-hour increase of 2,806 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 721 new deaths were included in Thursday’s totals, but 650 of them date back to a previous underreporting problem.

“ODH is currently reconciling COVID-19 deaths, including about 650 in today’s count. This primarily impacts deaths occurring from November to December 2020. Deaths here are shown by the date the death was reported. Newly reported deaths will be higher during the next few days as ODH completes this reconciliation.”

An additional 125,466 total cases and 1,473 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 48,269 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 6,908 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

