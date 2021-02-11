721 Ohio COVID-19 deaths included in Thursday’s totals due to previous underreporting problem

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health reported 12,577 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 931,437 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest in the state’s curfew and vaccine rollout strategy.
The 24-hour increase of 2,806 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 721 new deaths were included in Thursday’s totals, but 650 of them date back to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 125,466 total cases and 1,473 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 48,269 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 6,908 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
