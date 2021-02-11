15-year-old girl missing since Feb. 6, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Alicia Alvelo went missing Feb. 6, according to police.
She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Her hair and eyes are brown.
She may respond to “Lee Lee.”
Keep an eye out for Alvelo near W. 52nd Street and Clark Avenue, Clark Avenue and Fulton Road and W. 99th Street and Lorain Avenue.
She is also known to frequent Parma Heights and Lakewood.
Contact Cleveland Division of Police Det. Cindy Pivarnik at 216-623-3082 if you see Alvelo or know her location
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.