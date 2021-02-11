36-year-old man pleads guilty to punching elderly Maple Heights woman at a bus stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man was sentenced to a minimum of one to three years in prison for punching an elderly Maple Heights woman at a bus stop.
Ronald Thompson attacked the 88-year-old woman on May 20, 2019.
Maple Heights police said the victim was punched in the face at the RTA shelter on Turney Road near Dunham Road.
The victim suffered multiple facial fractures, broken teeth and a hearing loss and spent almost a week in the hospital.
Thompson was arrested several days after the incident.
On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to felonious assault.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Hollie Gallagher then sentenced him to a minimum of one to three years at the Lorain Correctional Institution.
The maximum sentence is 4 1/2 years behind bars.
Once Thompson is released, he will also spend three years on probation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.