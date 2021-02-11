24-year-old man shoots, kills man trying to rob him at a Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed by the person he was trying to rob, said Cleveland police.
Cleveland police said this happened in the parking lot of the HP Gas Station in the 7300 block of Lorain Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, a 24-year-old man called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot a man during a robbery attempt and a second suspect had followed him home and was standing outside his house.
When police got to the gas station, they found the 19-year-old laying on the parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Hospital.
His name has not been released.
The second suspect was arrested outside the 24-year-old man’s house.
Cleveland police said the incident remains under investigation.
