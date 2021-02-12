Beloved Akron police officer dies due to COVID-19 complications

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department announced on that an officer died following a “lengthy battle with COVID-19 related complications.”
According to the department, Officer Edward Stewart died early Friday morning.
The 60-year-old officer joined the police academy in December 1994 and worked with the department and for the community for his entire career.
“Stew was known to many for his unique thirst for knowledge, and an equal desire to share that with everyone throughout the department, regardless of rank,” the Akron Police Department shared on Facebook.
The officer’s death comes after pressure continues to mount from across the state on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to declare law enforcement officers eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Paramedics and firefighters were included in the first phase of Ohio’s vaccine rollout strategy, but police and law enforcement officials were excluded.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.