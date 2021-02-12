19 First Alert Weather Days: Significant snow expected Monday and Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has activated a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Monday through Tuesday morning for all of Northeast Ohio.
A strong area of low pressure will develop over the Gulf Of Mexico, and it will turn into an East Coast storm.
Ohio will feel some impact from this storm, and because we’re going to be on the cold side of it, we’re forecasting widespread snow Monday into Tuesday.
Widespread snow will continue into Tuesday, making travel quite difficult.
Snow may start accumulating on the roads as soon as Monday.
With it being so cold, this is going to stick to everything.
The most widespread falling and accumulating snow will occur from Monday morning through Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Snow will slowly wind down on Tuesday afternoon.
In the short term, we’re preparing for a cold and mostly cloudy weekend.
Expect scattered snow showers on Saturday.
Most of the snow will be light
Sunday will be dry through the day.
Highs will be in the 20s through the weekend.
