Gov. DeWine criticizes CMSD and Akron Public Schools for not returning to in-classroom learning by March 1 after staff receives priority vaccination

“We have heard different reports about whether Cleveland will go back March 1. So, I called up the CEO, Eric Gordon. We had a frank, very plain, but a very good discussion. And frankly, I called him because we are in the midst now of vaccinating teachers and personnel in Cleveland city schools. And so, my question to him was, ‘Are we to stop the vaccination? Should we stop the vaccination?’ So, we talked. He made a commitment to me, I’m very happy to report, that he’s going to do everything in his power to get his students back in school by March 1. We appreciate that, and I thank him for that. And I understand there’s some challenges that he has, but he’s going to make every effort.”