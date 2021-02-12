Pandemic dating in Cleveland: Video dates embraced; political beliefs more important than ever

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pandemic is making it more difficult to find a relationship and COVID-19 dramatically changed the way people meet and date.
Singles are adapting by embracing video dating and cutting to the chase a lot faster in their pursuit of a partner.
After only three dates Luke Losik and Samantha Leta were faced with something no new couple is prepared for — a statewide shut down.
“We talked about politics and religion right from the beginning,” said Leta.
Leta said the uncertainty empowered them to get right to the things that were most important.
“We’re in a crazy state of the world. Who knows what normal is going to be? I’m looking for a serious relationship. I’m looking for a partner throughout this craziness. Let’s not waste time beating around the bush. Do you feel this way? Do you feel that way?” Leta asked
Match.com’s annual survey of 5,000 American singles, found 75% of singles want a partner who shares their political beliefs.
That’s up 25% in just three years.
“People are less inclined to cross the aisle than ever. And that has jumped up dramatically over the course of the last 10 years,” said Rachel DeAlto, Match.com’s dating expert.
Singles are feeling more motivated to have difficult conversations earlier on.
“People’s social justice positions, whether they’re invested in the Black Lives Matter movement, if they’re speaking up about other social injustices, it’s become a huge lightening rod for people,” she said.
Video vetting has become the normalized new first date.
That same Match.com survey found that 50% fell in love during a video date, 68% used a video date to first determine if they wanted to meet in real life, and 69% would do it again.
The matchmakers at It’s Just Lunch have set up 17,000 video dates this year, between their six Cleveland-area offices — 60% to 70% of those were successful.
Prior to the pandemic only 6% of singles were video dating, but now it’s more like 70%.
It’s Just Lunch Matchmaker, Ashley Bakewell, said she has never been busier.
Potential loneliness is playing a big factor in changing behaviors and habits.
“I think everybody in the last eleven months has experienced loneliness,” she said.
Leta says to stay safe and still see each other they got creative, spending time outside one on one.
She encouraged other single not to let “staying in” stop you from getting out there.
“This time that we’re in might be the best time to put yourself out there and just have faith,” she said.
“Love’s not cancelled,” Bakewell said. “We still need to be making moves to meet people we just need to do it differently.”
