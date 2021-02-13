Family displaced after child sets fire while playing with lighter, Euclid Fire Department says

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Fire Department is urging parents to teach fire safety after a Friday fire left one local family without a place to live.
The fire was caused by a 6-year-old girl playing with a lighter, Euclid Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
It occurred just before 4 p.m. at Harbor Crest Apartments, located at 24451 Lake Shore Boulevard.
Crews saw smoke pouring from a window on the 14th floor when they arrived, the post said.
Crews fought the blaze for nearly 20 minutes before gaining control. The apartment suffered heavy fire damages.
Extinguishing efforts were complicated by a standpipe system failure, the post said.
“This system allows the fire engine to pump water to the upper floors where firefighters attach hoses and attack the fire,” the Euclid Fire Department post explained. “There was extensive water damage to the basement where the 10″ pipe burst.”
The child’s mother declined medical treatment after suffering minor smoke inhalation while escaping the fire, the post said.
