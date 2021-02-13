Family of murdered Cleveland man offers $2,500 reward to help find perpetrator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jerry Ward is offering $2,500 for information that helps identify anyone involved in his murder.
“We deserve justice,” Jerry’s sister, Aly, said.
Jerry Ward was shot in the chest on Nov. 9 after answering a knock on his door at his home on West 50th Street.
His 9-year-old son was also in the house during the shooting but was not harmed.
“He [is] not even able to function; he [is] so afraid of everything,” Aly said. “He does not feel safe, and that’s depressing.”
Most of Jerry’s surviving family lives in Arizona. “We’re still in shock,” Jerry’s father, Jerry Ward Sr., said. “I know there’s multiple stages of grieving; one of them is anger, and none of us have gotten there yet.”
The Ward family’s $2,500 reward matches the amount Cleveland Crime stoppers offered for information on the incident last December.
“$2,500 to some is definitely a good motivation to tell on somebody. 5,000 just makes it all that more attractive,” Ward Sr. said.
Jerry Sr. and Aly plan to continue to work with Cleveland authorities to investigate the shooting. They are confident either they or the police will find the people that will lead them to the perpetrator.
“One of us will, either them or us,” Aly said.
