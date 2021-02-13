Family of 2 young Northeast Ohioans missing for nearly 2 weeks fear couple is in danger

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A mystery as two young friends disappear after leaving a Lorain apartment complex.
Authorities said 18-year-old Alaina Camacho of Cleveland and 20-year-old Nathan Orona have not been seen or heard from since the early morning hours on Feb. 1.
The young man’s mother, Evelyn Orona, tells 19 News she knows in her heart something is terribly wrong.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued this alert, hoping it will lead to information and the safe return of two friends missing for nearly two weeks.
Orona’s mother, Evelyn Orona, tells me her son would never leave for more than 24 hours without contact her, “In my heart as a mom, my conscience tells me something is wrong, he’s in danger. I’m going to do everything in my power to go and search every single day, and I’m going to find my son, and I’m going to bring him home.”
Camacho was last seen in the early morning hours of February 1st when she told her roommate she was going to Lorain to visit a friend, according to police. That friend was Orona, who lives at the Sheffield Estates in Lorain. She was driving her gold 2004 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate GTD9555. According to family and friends, her vehicle had front end damage due to a recent accident.
The two friends left together at 1:40 a.m. and haven’t been seen or heard from since.
Orona’s mother, Evelyn, says, “I was able to watch the video surveillance at the apartment complex where I live at and able to verify he did indeed get in the car and left with her. And that was the night he never came back home. That’s not normal.”
Texas EquuSearch – Search and Recovery, a search and rescue organization dedicated to looking for missing people, has now also stepped in to help.
“Something is not right. I believe my son is in serious danger, and Alaina too. Something is not right,” Evelyn Orona tells 19 News.
If you have information, call Cleveland Police Detectives, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.