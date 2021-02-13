19 First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warning from 1 A.M. Monday Until 1 P.M. Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect Monday through Tuesday.
Sunday night: Snow developing after midnight with lows in the mid-teens.
Monday: ALERT DAY for heavy snow and highs in the low 20s. Latest accumulation forecast: 2-4″ Monday morning. Another 6-8″ Monday night into Tuesday morning. Total accumulations 8-10″.
Monday night: Snow with lows around 12 or 13.
Tuesday: ALERT DAY in the morning for lingering snow and highs only in the upper teens.
