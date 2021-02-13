19 First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warning from 1 A.M. Monday Until 1 P.M. Tuesday

19 First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warning from 1 A.M. Monday Until 1 P.M. Tuesday
By Jason Nicholas | February 13, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 7:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect Monday through Tuesday.

Sunday night: Snow developing after midnight with lows in the mid-teens.

Monday: ALERT DAY for heavy snow and highs in the low 20s. Latest accumulation forecast: 2-4″ Monday morning. Another 6-8″ Monday night into Tuesday morning. Total accumulations 8-10″.

Monday night: Snow with lows around 12 or 13.

Tuesday: ALERT DAY in the morning for lingering snow and highs only in the upper teens.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.