1,204 Ohio COVID-19 deaths included in Saturday’s totals due to previous underreporting issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health reported 16,340 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 937,541 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 2,799 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 1,204 new deaths were included in Saturday’s totals, but many date back to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 127,952 total cases and 2,442 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 48,492 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 6,925 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
